DOLE: Consider safety, health under compressed workweek setup

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reminded on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, private establishments that will adopt compressed workweek arrangements to consider the occupational safety and health (OSH) of their workers.

In a televised public briefing, DOLE spokesman Lennard Serrano said employers must also assess the would-be productivity of workers if they go on duty for an extended number of hours.

"We are looking at the nature of the establishments or industry to ensure that these arrangements would consider the welfare and safety of the workers, and on whether they can be sustained," Serrano said.

"Will this extension of work cause workers any harm? That is what we will look at. The safety and health of the workers should not be compromised," he added.

A compressed workweek refers to completing the required number of working hours but in fewer workdays.

On the other hand, the labor official admitted that the proposed work-from-home set-up cannot be adopted by all industries.

Serrano said the adoption of telecommuting as a work arrangement is not applicable to all establishments.

"We are now looking at the nature of work, on which work can be taken home. Every sector has their distinction. There may be a sector or work that cannot be taken home to maintain productivity," he said.

"For work such as in mining, agriculture, manufacturing, it would be difficult and workers will not be productive under the work-from-home setup," Serrano added.

To note, telecommuting is an arrangement, where one will be working from an alternative location using telecommunications or computer technology.

For its part, the Nagkaisa Labor Coalition (Nagkaisa) is proposing a different alternative work arrangement from those being suggested by DOLE.

In a statement, it asked the government to consider adopting a shorter workweek for employees.

“Workers are often most productive within five to six hours of focused work. So instead of compressing work into a 10-hour grind, why not seriously explore a six-hour workday? A worker who is less tired is more focused, more efficient, and more productive," said Nagkaisa.

The labor group noted how such a change is not unusual as the 12 to 16 daily working hours in the 19th century was reduced to eight hours a day in the 20th century.

"In the 21st century, we must now ask whether artificial intelligence and productivity gains can justify a shorter, more humane workday," said Nagkaisa. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)