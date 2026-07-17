DOLE, digital platforms address evolving needs of workers

MANILA – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) met with representatives of digital platform companies and key stakeholders to address the evolving needs of their workers.

DOLE Secretary Francis Tolentino gathered the representatives at the Occupational Safety and Health Center in Quezon City, according to a news release Friday.

The dialogue focused on promoting collaboration between government and industry on policies that support fair, safe and sustainable work arrangements.

Tolentino said the dialogue reflects the shared commitment of government, employers and workers to ensure that technological advancements translate into fairer and more secure working conditions.

“This is an evolving industry which has yet to be fully regulated, but the impact is great, evolving. If we extricate the contribution of the delivery riders, it would be smaller, but it has a more sustainable trajectory not just in Metro Manila, but all over,” he said.

Digital platform representatives shared their best practices for advancing decent work -- including fair compensation, safety and data privacy -- while cautioning against a one-size-fits-all regulatory approach due to their diverse business models.

The DOLE said the meeting was held following the ratification of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention No. 193 on Decent Work in the Platform Economy in the Philippines.

“Now we have to adopt ILO Convention No. 193 to comply with certain standards. It is not just the employee-employer relationship, not just the rights and obligations of both parties. It is about how to make the sector a vital cog of the Philippine economy,” Tolentino said of one of the vital drivers of Philippine economy.

He added that the government remains committed to protecting workers, promoting fairness and ensuring that the benefits of technological advancements are shared by all.

Tolentino directed platform companies to submit position papers on the proposed ratification of ILO Convention No. 193 and its key areas, including fundamental principles and rights at work; fair pay and transparency; occupational safety and health; algorithmic management protections; social security and labor protection; data privacy concerns and access to effective remedies; and special protection for vulnerable workers.

He noted that under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the Philippines supports international labor standards that place decent work at the center of innovation as the world of work continues to evolve.

Meanwhile, Tolentino said the case of the slain ride-hailing motorcycle rider would be referred to the Employees' Compensation Commission for appropriate assistance.

The rider was stabbed allegedly by a passenger in Cavite last week.

Tolentino said worker safety is a pressing priority requiring immediate action, noting that ongoing consultations must address critical security gaps, alongside broader issues such as taxation, wages and labor standards. (PNA)