DOLE: Double pay for Eid’l Fitr work

WORKERS going on duty Friday, March 20, 2026, are slated to receive additional pay after the date was declared a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr or the Feast of Ramadhan.

Based on Labor Advisory 4-2026, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said for work done during the regular holiday, the employer shall pay a total of 200 percent of the employee's wage for that day for the first eight hours.

Dole said employers must pay an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day for overtime work.

For work done during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee's rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the basic wage of 200 percent, and an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day for overtime work.

If the employee does not work, the employer shall pay 100 percent of the employee's wage for the day.

"Workers can expect holiday pay," said DOLE.

Proclamation 1189 declared Friday, March 20, as a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid’l Fitr or the Feast of Ramadhan.

The declaration of the holiday aims to allow Filipinos to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid’l Fitr. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)