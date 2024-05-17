DOLE: Employment sector better despite El Niño

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) welcomed Friday, May 17, 2024, the results of the March 2024 Labor Force Survey (LFS) that showed the numbers continue to improve despite the expected problems to be brought about by the El Niño phenomenon.

The March 2024 Labor Force Survey showed that the Philippines’ unemployment rate in March 2024 was estimated at 3.9 percent, and is lower than the unemployment rate in March 2023 at 4.7 percent.

The employment rate in March 2024 was recorded at 96.1 percent, which is higher than the 95.3 percent estimate in March 2023.

In a statement, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said they are happy over the lower unemployment rate and higher employment rate in March 2024 as compared to March 2023.

"The Labor Department is glad over the continued increase in the number of Filipinos with jobs," said Laguesma.

"This only proves that the economy is stronger compared to March of last year," he added.

The labor chief said what makes it more satisfactory is that the improved numbers came despite the presence of the El Niño phenomenon.

"The employment numbers improved even amid the problems, such as El Niño," he said.

Laguesma said this only proves that the employment opportunities in the country are appropriate to the needs of the employers.

"It shows that the programs of the DOLE are appropriate to the needs of the jobseekers and the employers," said Laguesma. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)