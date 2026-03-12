DOLE expands Tupad beneficiary list

The program also covers parents, indigenous peoples, Tesda graduates, beneficiaries of Productivity Improvement Trainings from micro-establishments, and labor organizations and workers' associations under the Workers Organization Development Program, DOLE said.

The amended Tupad guidelines state that only one eligible member per family may avail of assistance within a calendar year, except during natural or human-induced calamities.

DOLE said the program considers the nuclear family, which includes a solo parent or single guardian residing with children.

Previously, Tupad was usually offered to workers in the formal and informal sectors who became unemployed or lost their livelihood due to establishment closures, retrenchment, economic crises, disasters, or armed conflicts.

The DO also altered the mode of payment for Tupad wages by limiting direct payouts.

DOLE said the agency will allow direct payouts for Tupad beneficiaries only as a final option.

"Beneficiaries will generally receive their wages through a money remittance service provider, digital payment platform, or authorized paymaster," DOLE said. "Direct payout may only be allowed in areas where such payment channels are not accessible."

The department said an immediate family member may claim the payment if a beneficiary cannot personally do so. The representative must present a letter of authorization, proof of relationship, and a valid government ID.

A death certificate is required if the Tupad beneficiary has died, the department said.

Authorities previously received reports of village officials or employees allegedly demanding a portion of Tupad wages.

Tupad provides emergency employment through community projects. Each beneficiary receives a daily salary equivalent to the prevailing minimum wage rate in the region. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)