DOLE eyes expansion of Tupad program for jeepney drivers outside Metro Manila

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) assured public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers in the provinces Wednesday, April 15, 2026, that the agency’s emergency employment program will expand outside Metro Manila.

In a television interview, DOLE Spokesman Lennard Serrano said the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (Tupad) - Tuloy Pasada Program is eyed for expansion outside the National Capital Region (NCR), where the agency currently pilot tests the project.

"We are talking to operators in the provinces to find out who wants to join the program so we can provide the assistance. Our regional offices were also given the directive to find out who really needs help," said Serrano.

He said the agency also aims to cover other transport sector workers who need assistance.

"We are looking at who are truly vulnerable and displaced. We just prioritized the jeepney drivers but they will also be given the assistance," said Serrano.

Initially, Serrano said at least 55,000 jeepney drivers are beneficiaries of the TUPAD - Tuloy Pasada Program.

"Based on our initial discussion, around 55,000 drivers will benefit. There is an allocated P1.2 billion focused on the drivers, and this is just an initial amount too," said Serrano.

The DOLE earlier partnered with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to launch the Tupad - Tuloy Pasada Program to ensure drivers continue to earn and to keep public transportation services running amid rising diesel prices.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) identified program beneficiaries for the initial launch and endorsed them to Dole for validation, profiling, and orientation.

"This is intended to augment the income of drivers and allied workers in the transport sector, which have been drastically reduced by rising fuel costs, and to enable them to continue giving essential transport services," said DOLE in a statement. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)