DOLE finds labor, safety violations in collapsed Pampanga building project

SEVERAL violations of labor laws, as well as occupational safety and health (OSH) standards have been identified at the collapsed building project in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said it found numerous violations from building owner Ernest Jackson Lim and contractor Golden Years Construction and Steelworks Corporation.

"After conducting an investigation, after constituting a committee, the DOLE found that Ernest Jackson Lim and Golden Years Construction and Steelworks Corp were liable," said Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino in an order.

He added that Golden Years Construction and Steelworks Corporation, as well as Ernest Jackson Lim have been ordered to pay 57 affected workers the amount of P1,102,798.50.

The amount represents the non-payment of wages during the work stoppage order, underpayment of wages, non-payment of rest day premium, and non-payment of holiday pay, within 10 days from receipt of the order.

The respondents were also ordered by the department to pay the administrative fine of P10,324,000.

This came after they were found to have multiple labor standards violations, including non-payment and underpayment of wages and other statutory benefits, as well as serious health and safety violations, including the failure to provide personal protective equipment (PPE), lack of permits to operate mechanical lifting equipment, and not deploying the required occupational safety and health personnel.

Tolentino said the investigation also revealed that workers continued to perform construction work despite the existence of a DOLE-issued Work Stoppage Order.

He said such acts exposed the workers to dangerous conditions that could result in serious injury or death.

Last May 24, the proposed nine-story commercial building with roof deck and pool in Angeles City collapsed.

Tolentino said DOLE will be endorsing the complete case records to the National Bureau of Investigation and the Angeles City local government for appropriate action.

"Where applicable, there is possible filing of criminal charges within their respective jurisdictions," said Tolentino. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)