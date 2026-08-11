DOLE fines Baldwin, Ateneo P4.9M over employment permit violations

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, found former Blue Eagles coach Thomas Anthony Baldwin and Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) administratively liable for violations of rules governing the employment of foreign nationals.

In its decision, DOLE found Baldwin and Ateneo liable for his employment without a valid Alien Employment Permit (AEP).

“Wherefore, premises considered, this office hereby finds Mr. Thomas Anthony Baldwin and Ateneo de Manila University to be administratively liable for separate violations of the Labor Code and its implementing rules and regulations,” DOLE said.

For Baldwin’s employment at Ateneo from December 1, 2015, to September 28, 2016, without a valid AEP, both Baldwin and ADMU were each ordered to pay a P10,000 administrative fine.

DOLE also found Baldwin and Ateneo jointly liable for failing to secure the required Certificate of Exemption for his employment from February 10, 2025, until his resignation on June 15, 2026. They were ordered to pay an administrative fine of P4.9 million.

In addition, DOLE said it would refer Baldwin’s case to the Bureau of Immigration for summary deportation proceedings.

Counsels for Baldwin and Ateneo de Manila University said they would avail themselves of the remedies provided under applicable laws.

Baldwin was present during the promulgation of the DOLE ruling.

The decision stemmed from a DOLE investigation into Baldwin’s AEP during his tenure as head coach of the Blue Eagles.

The probe was launched following the deaths of Ateneo student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)