DOLE: Give 13th month pay on time, no deferment, no exemption

FORTY-FOUR days before the deadline, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is reminding all private sector employers to provide their employees with their 13th-month pay on time, saying that no exemptions or deferments will be allowed.

In its Labor Advisory No. 25-2023, the DOLE reiterated that all 13th month pay must be paid to all entitled employees on or before December 24, 2023.

"No request or application for exemption from payment of 13th month pay, or for deferment of its payment shall be accepted and allowed," said DOLE.

"DOLE is reminding private sector employers to release the 13th month pay of workers no later than December 24, 2023," it added in a separate statement.

Presidential Decree No. 851 requires employers in the private sector to pay all their rank-and-file employees with 13th month pay.

According to DOLE, the 13th month pay shall be paid to all rank-and-file employees in the private sector, regardless of their position, designation, or employment status, and irrespective of the method by which their wages are paid, as long as they have worked for at least one month during the calendar year.

The said benefit wage shall also be given to rank-and-file employees, who have resigned, were terminated from employment, or were on maternity leave.

In computing the proportionate 13th month pay of an employee, the total basic salary earned by an employee within the calendar year shall be simply divided by 12 months. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)