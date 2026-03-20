DOLE goes online for legal aid

IN A bid to make its legal services more accessible to workers, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has launched an online portal.

In a statement, DOLE said its legal query portal (query.dole.gov.ph) allows workers, employers, and labor organizations to submit labor-related queries and concerns online.

"The system is designed to enable streamlined client management, structured documentation and tracking of concerns, and effective provision of policy guidance and technical assistance in accordance with existing labor laws, rules, and regulations," Dole said.

The agency said face-to-face legal consultations through the Public Assistance and Complaints Unit (Pacu) desk remain available to workers and employers.

The agency said the public may also contact DOLE Hotline 1349 for labor and employment-related concerns.

Dole said the online portal is not a substitute for filing formal complaint mechanisms, inspection procedures, or adjudicatory processes.

"The portal is complementary as it offers clients preliminary guidance and clarification before pursuing official procedures," DOLE said.

DOLE data shows the most common legal issues involve money claims, termination of employment, management prerogative, and social welfare benefits. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)