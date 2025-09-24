DOLE: Halt in flood control projects worrying construction workers

THE National Union of Building and Construction Workers (NUBCW) has expressed anxiety over the cancellation of all flood control projects in 2026, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said.

In a statement after meeting NUBCW representatives, DOLE said its leaders have aired their concerns over the adverse effects of the decision of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to drop all locally funded flood control projects for 2026.

"They (NUBCW) stated that the suspension of flood control projects has affected a wide network of subcontracted workers, many of whom are under multiple layers of contracting," DOLE said.

"They expressed concerns about the growing number of construction workers losing their jobs because these infrastructure projects are on hold," it added.

In response, the department said it is preparing its different modes of assistance for would-be displaced workers.

DOLE said it will provide assistance to construction workers affected by the suspension of government flood control projects.

"The secretary already instructed the regional offices to mobilize coordinated support for construction workers affected by the suspension of government flood control projects," said DOLE.

"The assistance package includes emergency employment, livelihood, and job facilitation, as well as skills training and certification," it furthered.

Previously, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon announced that the agency will be removing all flood control for 2026 amounting to P252 billion.

This is a result of revelation of the corruption-ridden flood control projects in several parts of the country. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)