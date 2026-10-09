DOLE halts work at cosmetic surgery clinic

FOLLOWING the death of a patient after undergoing cosmetic procedures in March 2026, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has issued a work stoppage order (WSO) for a cosmetic surgery clinic in San Juan City.

At the Lupong Pamagawa hearing held at the DOLE Central Office in Intramuros, Manila, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said the Department issued a WSO on The Icon Clinic as labor inspections found occupational safety and health (OSH) deficiencies at the establishment.

"DOLE issued the work stoppage order after identifying an imminent danger arising from the absence of a Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment and Control (HIRAC) framework needed to ensure safe operating standards for medical and cosmetic equipment," said Tolentino.

Aside from lacking a HIRAC framework, its other OSH violations were failure to submit required OSH reports; inadequate safety personnel; and the lack of mandatory eight-hour OSH orientation for workers.

The inspection also found the absence of required workplace policies on mental health, anti-sexual harassment, and the Committee on Decorum and Investigation, as well as workplace lactation.

"This hearing should lead to measures to fix all of these," said Tolentino.

During the mandatory conference, the clinic's management reported corrective actions, including the designation and training of safety personnel and the preparation of required workplace policies and OSH documents.

The Icon Clinic management also expressed its commitment to correct the other deficiencies within the mandated 20-day correction period.

The department gave Icon Clinic 10 days to submit a memorandum outlining all arguments related to the WSO, as well as the findings of the DOLE labor inspection team.

DOLE conducted the hearings in order to determine whether the establishment is compliant with applicable labor laws and OSH standards. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)