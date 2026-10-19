DOLE halts work on 6 Atienza Interisland Ferries vessels over labor violations

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has ordered the stoppage of work on six vessels operated by Atienza Interisland Ferries Inc. after inspections uncovered labor and workplace safety violations.

In an interview, DOLE-National Capital Region Director Roy Buenafe said inspections of the six vessels revealed violations of General Labor Standards (GLS) and Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHS).

“The vessels were found to have no occupational safety and health (OSH) program, safety officers, and emergency preparedness module, among others,” Buenafe said.

"We also found shortcomings on the part of the company in terms of the general labor standards, such as lack of benefits of employees," he added.

The inspections also found shortcomings in the company’s compliance with general labor standards, including the lack of employee benefits, he added.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said six separate Work Stoppage Orders (WSOs) had been issued against the MV Star San Carlos, MV September Tulips, MV December Poinsettia, MV October Lavender, MV May Lilies and MV November Cattleya. The vessels are currently anchored at the Navotas Fish Port in Navotas City.

“Work Stoppage Orders have already been issued on the six ships anchored in Navotas City. So the work there has been stopped,” Tolentino said in an interview in Makati City on Monday, October 19, 2026.

He said the orders would remain in effect until the company complies with the applicable general labor and occupational safety and health standards.

The latest findings come after the M/V June Aster caught fire while approaching Coron, Palawan, on September 9, killing 77 of the 117 passengers and 18 crew members on board.

During its inspection of the M/V June Aster, DOLE-NCR found labor violations involving unpaid overtime, holiday, rest day and night shift differentials, as well as withheld service incentive leave benefits and underpaid wages. The total amount involved was P665,873.85.

The agency also cited occupational safety and health violations, including the absence of safety programs, emergency response plans, safety committees and trained safety officers. It also found insufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) and a failure to submit mandatory OSH reports. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)