DOLE heeds CWC call to protect child content creators

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is heeding the call of the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) to work on the protection of child content creators against potential exploitation.

In a statement, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino bared plans to enhance protection for children against potential child labor acts done via digital platforms.

"We need to address emerging concerns, including those involving children engaged in content creation and other forms of work," said Tolentino.

To do so, the labor chief said it is undertaking consultations with concerned government agencies and relevant stakeholders to review existing issuances on child labor and working children.

"Recognizing the evolving list of hazardous work, workplaces, and activities for children, including those on digital platforms, DOLE continues to review and update policies and guidelines to ensure their relevance and effectiveness," Tolentino said.

Last month, the CWC called on DOLE to regulate vlogs and online content featuring children following concerns over child abuse and exploitation.

Under Republic Act 9231, children below 15 years of age shall not be employed, except when a child works directly under the sole responsibility of his/her parents or legal guardian and where only members of his/her family are employed.

As of 2024, there are an estimated 509,000 children, who were engaged in child labor in the Philippines. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)