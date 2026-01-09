DOLE holds job fair for close to 900 displaced Clark workers

MANILA – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is organizing a one-day job fair for workers displaced from two firms at Clark Freeport Zone.

A statement on Thursday said the DOLE-Central Luzon, in collaboration with the Clark Development Corporation, will conduct a special employment fair for the displaced workers of Charter Link Clark and La Rose Noire Philippines.

A total of 477 employees were affected by the closure of the Charter Link Clark which is engaged in the garment industry, due to lack of demand/orders.

On the other hand, 390 probationary employees were affected at La Rose Noire Philippines that is engaged in the pastries industry. The workers were terminated for failing to meet the company’s strict requirements.

The job fair is set on Friday, Jan. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clark Event and Conference Hall, Clark Freeport Zone.

The event will offer more than 2,900 job openings from 20 employers.

Top vacancies include customer service representatives (900), followed by production helpers (500). Other available positions include project helpers, assembly technicians and production operators, offering 100 vacancies each.

In addition to the job fair, the DOLE will also provide on-site booth services to assist eligible displaced workers in securing unemployment insurance benefits and exploring DOLE programs for possible availment, as well as a labor advisory and assistance desk during the event.

The job fair is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to continuously provide support to Filipino workers who may be facing displacement/layoffs. (PNA)