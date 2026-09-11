DOLE holds job fairs in NCR

AMID the country’s high unemployment rate, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is set to hold a series of job fairs at five sites across the National Capital Region (NCR).

In a social media post, DOLE-NCR encouraged job seekers to visit the job fair venues, saying some applicants may be hired on the spot.

“If you're looking for a job that matches your skills, head over to these job fair venues. You might just be the next one to get hired on the spot,” DOLE-NCR said.

On September 12, the job fair will be held at Isetann Department Store along C.M. Recto Avenue in Manila.

Three job fairs will be held on September 14: at Ali Mall in Cubao, Quezon City; Pasay City Astrodome (Cuneta Astrodome) in Pasay City; and PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The final job fair will be held at Dalandanan Events Place in Valenzuela City on September 15.

Based on the July 2026 Labor Force Survey, the country’s unemployment rate was estimated at 6 percent, or about 3.14 million people.

This was higher than the 5.3 percent unemployment rate recorded in July 2025, equivalent to around 2.59 million people.

In response, DOLE has vowed to intensify its employment facilitation efforts. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)