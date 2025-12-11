DOLE hoping for unemployment rebound by November, December

FOLLOWING the five percent unemployment rate in October 2025, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Thursday, December 11, 2025, expressed hopes that the unemployment rate will improve during the final two months of the year.

In a phone interview, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said they are optimistic that there will be fewer jobless Filipinos in November and December 2025.

"Hopefully, the statistics for November and December will reflect a rebound in our economy due to the Christmas season," Laguesma said.

He added that this optimism is based on historical trends observed during past Christmas seasons.

"If we consider historical trends, the unemployment rate should decrease, and employment levels should increase," Laguesma said.

Regarding the October 2025 numbers, Laguesma said it was unsurprising that many Filipinos were left jobless due to the super typhoons and earthquakes that struck different regions.

"I would not be surprised because this year, we have the combined effects of natural disasters, including the lingering southwest monsoon, tropical cyclones, and the series of strong earthquakes that hit Cebu and Davao Oriental," Laguesma said.

He also noted that the five percent unemployment rate was within projections.

"While there’s an uptick in the unemployment rate from 3.9 percent in October 2024 to five percent in October 2025, the increase is still within the target range of 4.8 percent to 5.1 percent for 2025," Laguesma added.

Based on the results of the October 2025 Labor Force Survey, the unemployment rate has risen to 5 percent (2.54 million) from 3.9 percent (1.97 million) in October 2024. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)