DOLE issues early reminder for 13th month pay

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) issued an early reminder to private establishments to provide their employees with the mandatory 13th month pay.

In a televised public briefing, Bureau of Working Conditions (BWC) Director Alvin Curada said companies need not wait until the December 24 deadline before giving the 13th month pays.

"We are reminding employers of their responsibilities to rank-and-file employees that they should be given the 13th month pays," Curada said.

"It should be given no later than December 24. On or before December 24, our employees should be given the 13th month pay," he added.

This, he said, is as long as one meets the minimum requirement of one month employment.

"The 13th month pay requires that you have completed one month employment within the calendar year," said Curada.

He also pointed that the termination or resignation of an employee does not remove his/her right to receive his/her 13th month pay.

He said employees that have been terminated or have quit their jobs should still get their proportional 13th month pays.

"The termination or resignation of an employee is not a reason to lose entitlement to the 13th month pay," said the labor official.

"If you resign or is terminated, for example, you will receive proportionate pay. You should just calculate the amount you received until the date of retirement and divide it by 12, that is the equivalent 13th month pay," Curada added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)