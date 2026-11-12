DOLE issues guidelines to protect delivery, motorcycle taxi riders from heat stress

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has issued guidelines to prevent occupational heat stress among delivery riders and motorcycle taxi drivers during El Niño and other periods of extreme heat.

Under Labor Advisory 22, series of 2026, signed by Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino, digital labor platforms, delivery and logistics companies, employers, and other covered entities are required to implement measures to protect riders from heat-related illnesses.

The DOLE said companies must conduct Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment and Control (HIRAC) along delivery routes and adopt appropriate safety measures based on heat index levels, actual working conditions, travel duration, access to drinking water, and the availability of cooling and shelter facilities.

Companies must inform riders of current heat index levels and provide free drinking water, shaded rest areas, hydration and cooling breaks, appropriate protective equipment, and first aid.

They are also required to reduce, reschedule or suspend delivery assignments when extreme heat poses serious risks to riders, depending on the applicable heat index category.

To strengthen emergency preparedness, the department directed platforms and employers to maintain 24-hour emergency assistance channels and accessible SOS functions. Riders experiencing serious heat-related symptoms must be given immediate assistance and must not be required to complete their deliveries first.

The guidelines also prohibit platforms and employers from imposing deductions, lowering ratings or incentives, restricting access to assignments, suspending or deactivating accounts, or imposing other penalties on riders who take safety breaks, change routes, or cancel deliveries because of unsafe heat conditions.

Covered entities must also provide heat-safety training, enroll riders in the Social Security System (SSS), and keep records of work-related heat illnesses.

They must submit a Work Accident/Illness Report (WAIR) to the concerned DOLE regional office in cases of occupational incidents resulting in hospitalization, permanent disability or death.

The DOLE warned that violations of the guidelines will be subject to appropriate administrative sanctions and penalties under applicable laws. (Ferdinand Patinio/PNA)