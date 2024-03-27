DOLE issues pay rules for Holy Week holidays

EMPLOYEES set to continue working during the Holy Week holidays are entitled to get additional pay, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said.

Based on Labor Advisory No. 02-2024, employees are entitled to additional pay during the regular holidays of Maundy Thursday (March 28) and Good Friday (March 29) as well as on the special non-working day of Black Saturday (March 30).

For the declared regular holidays, employees, who will render work during the regular holidays, are entitled to 200 percent of their wage for the first eight hours; and an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the said day for overtime work.

Employees who will work on a regular holiday that also falls on their rest day shall be paid an additional 30 percent of the basic wage of 200 percent; and an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on the said day for overtime work.

If the employees do not report for work, they shall be paid 100 percent of their wage for that day.

On the other hand, for the declared special non-working day, employees who will render work shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their basic wage on the first eight hours; and an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the said day for overtime work.

Employees who will work on a special day that also falls on their rest day, shall be paid an additional 50 percent of their basic wage on the first eight hours; and an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the said day for overtime work.

And if the employees don't report for work, the “no work, no pay” principle shall apply, unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day.

Proclamation No. 368 - 2023 declared as regular holidays Maundy Thursday (March 28) and Good Friday (March 29) and as special non-working day Black Saturday (March 30). (HDT/SunStar Philippines)