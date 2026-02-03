DOLE: Kasambahay-employer contract is mandatory

AHEAD of the effectivity of the new monthly minimum wage rate for domestic workers in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reminded employers on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, that having an employment contract with their kasambahays is warranted.

In a radio interview, DOLE-NCR Director Sarah Mirasol said it is imperative to have an employment contract signed between the employers and domestic workers as provided under the Kasambahay Law.

"Nasa Kasambahay Law na requirement po na magkaroon ng kontrata ang ating mga kasambahay. Pwede ding mag-demand ng kontrata ang mga kasambahay sa kanilang employer," Mirasol said.

(Under the Kasambahay Law, it is a requirement for our household helpers to have a contract. Household helpers can also request a contract from their employer.)

Under the Republic Act 10361, an "employment contract shall be executed by and between the domestic worker and the employer" before the commencement of the service.

The DOLE-NCR head also said that kasambahays must be provided with social security benefits as provided by the law.

"Kapag na-hire po sila, kailangan po silang i-register ng employer sa SSS, PhilHealth, at Pag-Ibig," said Mirasol.

(Once they are hired, the employer is required to register them with SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-Ibig.)

On February 7, the new minimum wage rate for the estimated 223,610 domestic workers in Metro Manila is set to take effect.

Wage Order NCR-DW-06 will bring the monthly minimum wage of domestic workers in the NCR from P7,000 to P7,800. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)