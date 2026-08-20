DOLE: ‘No work, no pay’ applies on Ninoy Aquino Day

THE "No Work, No Pay" principle shall apply when the country observes Ninoy Aquino Day on Friday, August 21, 2026.

Based on Labor Advisory No. 13-2026, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said that if an employee does not work, the "no work, no pay" principle shall apply.

This, DOLE said, is unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special non-working day.

For work done during the special non-working day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the basic wage for the first eight hours of work and an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day for overtime work.

For work done during the special non-working day that also falls on the employee's rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 50 percent of the basic wage for the first eight hours of work and an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day for overtime work.

To note, Proclamation No. 1006-2025 declared Ninoy Aquino Day as a special non-working day. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)