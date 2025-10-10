DOLE: Occupational safety, health are workers’ rights

AMID the series of typhoons and earthquakes in the country, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on October 10, 2025, reminded all employers that it is the right of all employees to prioritize their safety and health in the workplace.

In a statement, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said having safe and healthy working conditions are “non-negotiable” as far as worker's rights are concerned.

"We want to remind everyone, especially in the context of a calamity and disaster-prone country like ours, that workers' rights include the right not to be forced to stay at work or return to work, without fear of disciplinary action," said Laguesma.

"This is especially if the workplace itself or the act of reporting back to work exposes the worker to a reasonable and well-founded fear of serious risk to his or her health and safety," he added.

Laguesma noted that occupational safety and health (OSH) has been part of worker's rights due to the passage of the OSH Law in 2018.

"It gave workers the right to refuse unsafe work and report hazards without fear of retaliation," said Laguesma.

DOLE issued the reminder following the series of typhoons and earthquakes that hit the Philippines in recent days. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)