DOLE open to expanding probe to Ateneo

WHILE Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin is already set to appear before the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Monday, June 15, 2026, an investigation of his employers could soon follow suit.

In a press briefing, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said they are not closing their doors on expanding their probe to the ADMU management if it is deemed necessary.

"That (necessity) will come out in our fact finding... his employment status, who has supervision over him... we will find out all that," said Tolentino.

On June 11, Tolentino summoned Baldwin to appear before the DOLE on Monday.

DOLE said the move is aimed at checking on his Alien Employment Permit (AEP) and its validity and scope of work.

Asked if the DOLE intends to cover other foreign coaches in other institutions, he answered in the negative.

"We are covering just this incident. We won't expand it. It's just because something happened that we want to examine the documents he is holding," said Tolentino.

The labor chief advised other institutions employing foreign coaches to adhere to the guidelines in hiring non-Filipinos and securing AEPs.

"That's part of their responsibilities (as employers)," said Tolentino. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)