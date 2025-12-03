DOLE orders close monitoring of pyro firms

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, ordered all its field personnel to closely monitor the pyrotechnics industry ahead of the holiday celebrations.

According to Labor Advisory No. 18-2025, DOLE said field personnel must coordinate closely with the Bureau of Fire Protection, the Philippine National Police, and Local Government Units in monitoring the industry.

"All regional directors are hereby directed to monitor establishments’ compliance to prevent workplace accidents," said the agency.

The department also reminded the pyrotechnics industry to ensure compliance with occupational safety and health (OSH) standards.

"All establishments engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of pyrotechnics are hereby reminded to strictly comply with occupational safety and health standards," said DOLE.

The advisory is part of the department’s mandate to ensure a safe and healthful workplace for all workers.

During the holiday season, the production and sale of pyrotechnics rise due to the Filipino tradition of lighting fireworks to welcome the New Year.(Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)