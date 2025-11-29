DOLE orders monitoring of 13th month pay compliance

MANILA – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has ordered the monitoring of compliance with the mandatory provision of 13th month pay to workers.

In Labor Advisory No. 16-2025, the department directed all field offices to make sure that companies comply with Presidential Decree No. 851, which ordered establishments to give 13th month-pay to their employees.

"Compliance with the 13th month pay shall be monitored by the appropriate DOLE Regional/Field/Provincial Office having jurisdiction over the workplace," it said in a statement on Friday.

The DOLE noted that companies are mandated to give 13th month pays, without any exemption.

The 13th month pay shall be paid to rank-and-file workers regardless of their position, designation, or employment status, and irrespective of the method by which their wages are paid, provided that they have worked for at least one month during the calendar year.

The minimum 13th month pay shall not be less than 1/12 of the total basic salary earned by an employee within a calendar year.

At the same time, the DOLE reminded employers to submit their compliance reports on the said pay.

"Employers shall make a report of their compliance through the DOLE Online Compliance Portal at https://reports.dole.gov.ph/ not later than 15 January 2026," it said.

The 13th month pay must be paid on or before Dec. 24. (PNA)