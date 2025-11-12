DOLE orders probe of unsafe practices of BPO firms

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has ordered investigations into business process outsourcing (BPO) companies that allegedly put the safety of their employees at risk during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Uwan.

In a radio interview Wednesday, November 12, 2025, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said that he has issued directives to concerned DOLE regional offices to conduct the investigations.

"The concerned regional offices are already conducting hearings and investigations and, hopefully, the concerns will be properly addressed and workers will be protected,” Laguesma said.

He added that such actions are necessary because OSH compliance is a priority for DOLE.

"I want to emphasize that the most important principle for DOLE is related to the health and safety of workers," Laguesma said.

The move comes in response to a request from the BPO Industry Employees Network (Bien) Philippines for DOLE to probe BPO firms subject to complaints.

Bien Philippines said on Wednesday that it filed a formal labor inspection request for DOLE to look into possible violations of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Law, or Republic Act No. 11058.

"We received numerous complaints from BPO workers who were forced to report on-site despite life-threatening weather conditions, widespread flooding, and power outages," Bien Philippines said.

"We are calling on DOLE to inspect these companies and hold violators accountable," it added.

The workers' group said DOLE may also seek the help of labor organizations in conducting the probe.

"DOLE Order 238-2023 allows legitimate labor organizations to join workplace inspections," Bien Philippines said.

It added that the labor inspection is warranted considering that BPO workers have long suffered from poor working conditions.

"For more than a decade, the BPO industry has faced unsafe and unregulated working conditions because the government has failed to regularly inspect these multinational corporations," Bien Philippines said.

Bien Philippines earlier said it received reports that 21 BPO companies adopted a “business-as-usual” attitude despite dangerous weather conditions during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Uwan.

The group said such company policies put the safety and lives of BPO workers at risk. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)