DOLE: PH transitioning to more substantial employment

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, welcomed the results of the August 2025 Labor Force Survey (LFS), especially after it showed improved underemployment numbers.

In a statement, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said they are happy that there are now fewer employed persons who express the desire to have additional hours of work in their present job, or to have an additional job.

"Improvement in the quality of jobs can also be gleaned from the reported underemployment rate in August 2025," Laguesma said.

"This indicates that the country is transitioning more workers from insufficient and inadequate part-time work to substantial, more permanent and decent employment," he added.

Based on the August 2025 LFS, the underemployment rate in August 2025 was recorded at 10.7 percent, which is lower than the 11.2 percent in August 2024 and 14.8 percent in July 2025.

The country’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent in August 2025, from 4.0 percent in August 2024, and from 5.3 percent in July 2025.

Laguesma said the positive numbers inspired the department to continue strengthening its employment facilitation programs.

He said they want to maintain the "positive momentum" seen in the drop in the unemployment rate last August 2025.

"The country's labor market recorded a positive momentum as the latest employment data shows an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent," said the labor chief.

"We will sustain and be consistent in strengthening our employability and employment facilitation programs and unlock the full potential of our workforce," Laguesma added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)