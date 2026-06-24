DOLE probes Dipaculao resort

WEEKS since the death of two members of the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is undertaking a separate probe of the Hermanos Leisure and Farm Resort located in Dipaculao, Aurora.

In an interview on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said that DOLE Central Luzon is already doing its own probe into the resort where the tragedy happened last June 8.

"We are asking for their certification concerning their lifeguards, what are their safety protocols... The DOLE Region III office is already working on that," said Tolentino.

If found to have violations, the labor chief said owners of the Aurora resort may face administrative liabilities.

"They have been temporarily closed since after the incident e. (They may be slapped with) fines and possibly permanent closure," said Tolentino.

The probe of DOLE comes following the death of Ateneo student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili during the team building activity held in the resort.

Earlier, DOLE has launched an investigation on the Alien Employment Permit (AEP) of resigned Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin with the coach expected to submit his verified answer on or before June 25, as well as attend a formal hearing scheduled on June 29.

According to Tolentino, he is expecting Baldwin to personally appear and present his AEP before the Department.

He said he is confident that Baldwin will show up at the DOLE main office in Intramuros, Manila as committed by his legal counsel.

"He will be attending. That is the lawyer's commitment to us. He'll be attending, just like what he has been doing with other agencies," said Tolentino.

Add to this, he said, is that they are expecting Baldwin's camp to submit his Verified Answer during tomorrow's (Thursday) deadline set by DOLE.

"His last day to file his verified answer is June 25. We expect them to submit. We got the commitment from his lawyer," said Tolentino. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)