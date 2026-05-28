DOLE provides cash aid to Pampanga tragedy victims, kin

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is providing immediate financial aid to the victims and their families following the tragic collapse of a condotel being constructed in Angeles City, Pampanga.

In a statement, DOLE said the Employees’ Compensation Commission (ECC) will be providing Employees’ Compensation (EC) cash assistance and benefits to qualified victims and beneficiaries affected by the tragedy.

"ECC is committed to extending immediate assistance and ensuring access to available benefits and support services following the incident," said DOLE.

In particular, the ECC will provide P15,000 in immediate cash assistance to the beneficiaries of the qualified deceased workers, as well as funeral benefit amounting to P30,000.

All qualified injured workers may also receive P10,000 cash assistance under the EC Program, as well as a disability benefit.

Last Sunday, May 24, 2026, the nine-story condotel building being constructed in Angeles City collapsed.

As of the latest, a total of five people are confirmed dead, 15 are still missing, while 26 have been rescued.

But given the number of casualties, the Partido Manggagawa (PM) is also demanding for accountability.

In a statement, PM said the tragedy that has claimed the lives of at least five people calls for justice owing to the alleged negligence from both the employers and the government.

"We condemn the tragedy of the collapse of a building under construction in Pampanga," said PM.

"It is clear that the owner, contractor, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and even the local government are responsible for this because this is clear failure, apart from neglect, in the occupational health and safety (OSH) standards that should be implemented in all workplaces, especially construction sites," it added.

The labor group noted how the DOLE and the local government unit have the foremost responsibility in ensuring that the construction project is compliant to OSH standards.

"But if both sleeping at work, the workers' fate are always at stake," said PM.

Earlier, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino slapped a preventive suspension against DOLE-Central Luzon Director Geraldine Panlilio following the tragedy in Angeles City following reports of the construction project previously being found to be non-compliant with OSH standards. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)