DOLE pushes for fair wages via tripartism

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is urging the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) to put premium on tripartism across the country.

In a statement, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said it is only through tripartism that the country can ensure fair wages for workers regardless of their regions.

"In the days ahead when we review the proposed wage hikes, I hope that the NWPC would still retain, foster, and strengthen the tenet of tripartism," Tolentino said.

"We need to strengthen and intensify the relationship between the employer, worker, and government sectors," he added.

Recently, the NWPC began the 2026-2027 minimum wage review cycle with the issuance of a new wage order for Metro Manila workers amounting to P85.

In a related development, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) challenged on Sunday, July 5, 2026, the National Government to ensure that the labor sector is getting upper-middle income wages now that the country is considered an upper-middle income country.

In a statement, TUCP said it is unacceptable for the Philippines to have lower-middle income workers even after the World Bank has classified the Philippines as an upper-middle income country.

“We cannot celebrate being an upper-middle income country while millions of Filipino workers continue to live on low wages,” said TUCP.

"It does not make any sense for our economic managers to boast of this higher national status while continuing to shortchange workers," it added.

Last week, the Philippines was reclassified as an upper-middle income country by the World Bank after its per capita gross national income exceeded the threshold for the higher income category. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)