DOLE pushes for lifting of NCR wage hike freeze order

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is leveling up its bid to finally see the implementation of the wage order issued by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-National Capital Region (RTWPB-NCR).

This after Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino, on Monday, August 17, 2026, led the filing of a Motion for Reconsideration (MR) before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 152, aiming to lift the writ of preliminary injunction it issued against Wage Order No. NCR-27.

"The DOLE continues to pursue appropriate legal measures to implement the P85 wage increase for minimum wage earners in Metro Manila, in accordance with the tripartite wage-setting process and the Department's mandate to protect the rights and welfare of workers," said the DOLE in a social media post.

DOLE said the government is questioning the court's jurisdiction, while asserting that necessary administrative remedies had not been exhausted by the petitioners.

"We are essentially arguing that it has no jurisdiction, and that administrative remedies were not exhausted. Article 126 was disregarded, and compliance with the requirements of Article 123 was not demonstrated," said Tolentino.

Article 123 of the Labor Code provides that the issuance of regional wage orders by the RTWPBs is mandated, and that any appeals must be brought before the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC).

On the other hand, Article 126 strictly prohibits any court, tribunal, or entity from issuing temporary restraining orders or injunctions against proceedings before the NWPC or regional wage boards.

To recall, the RTWPB-NCR had issued Wage Order No. NCR-27, which granted an P85 minimum wage increase in Metro Manila that will be given in two tranches, with the first tranche of P60 supposedly taking effect last July 25 while the second tranche of P25 increase is supposed to take effect on January 20, 2027.

The NCR wage order was expected to provide approximately 1.1 million minimum wage earners in Metro Manila with additional income.

On Thursday, the Pasig City RTC Branch 152 granted the petition for preliminary injunction against the implementation of Wage Order No. NCR-27. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)