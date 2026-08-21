DOLE pushes for midyear wage rate reviews

Citing changing economic conditions and workers’ needs, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is pushing for Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) to conduct wage and price assessments every midyear.

In a statement, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino urged RTWPBs to hold regular assessments to ensure that minimum wage rates continue to reflect the economic realities faced by workers and employers.

“Rather than wait for a petition or for conditions to become dire enough to force an emergency wage order, RTWPBs should now think of producing wage and price assessment every midyear,” said Tolentino.

He said such a move is necessary as the annual wage assessment and issuance of minimum wage orders have proven to be inadequate.

“What we owe the Filipino worker is not just a single generous gesture at the year's end followed by silence until the next crisis forces our hand,” Tolentino said.

To achieve this, the labor chief said the wage-setting mechanism must remain transparent, evidence-based, and humane while balancing the needs of workers and employers.

“The process is correct, in accordance with the law, helpful to workers, and helpful to employers,” said Tolentino.

Under the Wage Rationalization Act, all regional wage boards cannot issue a new wage order or entertain petitions for a wage increase within 12 months from the effectivity date of the last wage order. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)