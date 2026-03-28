DOLE readies P1.2B for emergency employment of crisis-hit workers

FOLLOWING the declaration of a state of national energy emergency, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is allocating P1.2 billion to aid workers affected by the crisis.

In a statement, DOLE said it is ready to support vulnerable workers at risk of displacement.

"The DOLE has readied an initial standby fund of P1.2 billion to further intensify and refocus the implementation of its programs for vulnerable workers," Dole said.

The budget will fund two flagship social protection programs: the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) and the Dole Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP).

"These programs are in place to support vulnerable workers, including those who may be displaced as a consequence of the current energy emergency," DOLE said.

The department coordinates with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and local government units to implement targeted emergency employment and livelihood interventions.

"We are starting with transport workers to help ensure continuity of economic activity and mobility of the riding public.We have also identified industries that may need similar assistance, such as agriculture and fisheries," DOLE said.

The agency also coordinates with the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) to identify repatriated OFWs for assistance.

"We will conduct job matching with available vacancies in their respective areas, referral to skills training opportunities through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), and access to livelihood support," DOLE said.

The National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council (NPC) will also convene to develop strategies and action plans responding to the energy emergency. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)