DOLE regional offices to cease AEP processing activities

ALL regional offices of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) have been ordered to cease all activities related to the Alien Employment Permits (AEPs).

Based on Administrative Order 199-2026, DOLE said all regional offices must no longer accept and process applications for AEPs.

"DOLE regional offices shall immediately cease accepting, processing, evaluating, and issuing both new and renewal AEP applications, with all transactions to be handled exclusively by the Central Office," said DOLE.

"Any AEP application received by the DOLE regional offices on or before the close of business hours on 8 June 2026 that remains pending shall be immediately prepared for digital transfer to the DOLE Central Office," it added.

In turn, the department said all AEP-related process will be fully centralized in its central office in Intramuros, Manila.

"Upon receipt, the central office shall assume full responsibility for the evaluation, processing, and disposition of pending applications," said DOLE.

To note, the AEP is a permit issued to a non-resident alien or foreign national seeking admission to the Philippines for employment purposes.

This is in accordance with the Labor Code of the Philippines, which provides that any alien looking to work in the Philippines must obtain an employment permit from the DOLE.

The department said the move aims to strengthen its oversight and ensure the uniform implementation of labor regulations concerning foreign nationals seeking employment in the Philippines.

"The directive is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen administrative oversight, enhance regulatory compliance, and ensure greater consistency in implementing policies governing the employment of foreign nationals," said DOLE. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)