DOLE releases pay rules for Chinese New Year

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) released pay rules for Chinese New Year on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, a declared special non-working day.

Under Labor Advisory 01-2026, DOLE urged employers to adhere to prevailing pay rules for the holiday.

Employees who work during the special non-working day shall receive an additional 30 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours. Overtime work entitles the employee to an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on that day.

For work performed on a special non-working day that falls on an employee's rest day, the employer shall pay an additional 50 percent of the basic wage for the first eight hours. Overtime work on such a day entitles the worker to an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate.

The "no work, no pay" principle applies to employees who do not work, unless a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement grants payment for a special non-working day.

Proclamation 1006-2025 declared February 17 a special non-working day for the celebration.

Chinese New Year is among the most festive events observed by the National Government and the Filipino public. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)