DOLE reminds employers of pay rules for Rizal Day, New Year holidays

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is reminding private sector employers to adhere to the pay rules that will be in effect during the regular holidays on December 30 (Rizal Day) and January 1 (New Year’s Day), as well as on the special non-working day on December 31 (New Year’s Eve).

Under Labor Advisory No. 17-2025, employees reporting for duty from December 30 to January 1 will be entitled to additional wages.

For work done during the regular holidays on December 30 and January 1, the employer will pay a total of 200 percent of the employee’s wage for that day for the first eight hours, and an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day for overtime work.

For work done during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer will pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the basic wage of 200 percent, and an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day for overtime work.

If the employee does not work, the employer will pay 100 percent of the employee’s wage for the regular holiday.

For work done during the special non-working day on December 31, the employer will pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the basic wage for the first eight hours of work, and an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day for overtime work.

For work done during the special non-working day that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer will pay the employee an additional 50 percent of the basic wage for the first eight hours of work, and an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day for overtime work.

However, if the employee does not work, the “no work, no pay” principle will apply unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special non-working day.

Under Proclamation No. 727-2024, Rizal Day is declared a regular holiday, while New Year’s Eve is declared a special non-working day.

Proclamation No. 1006-2025, meanwhile, declared New Year’s Day as a regular holiday. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)