DOLE reminds firms to secure AEPs for foreign workers

IN THE wake of its probe on the employment status of former Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles coach Thomas Anthony “Tab” Baldwin, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is reminding all other firms in the country to always adhere to the requirements of having an Alien Employment Permit (AEP).

In a statement, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said they are advising all firms currently with or intending to hire foreign workers to ensure they have compliant AEPs.

"All employers and other stakeholders are reminded to be vigilant and accountable in complying with the requirements of the law, specifically Article 40 of the Labor Code of the Philippines,” said Tolentino.

"We hope that what we’ve done will further strengthen compliance with and enforcement of the AEP requirements," he added.

Article 40 of the Labor Code provides that "any alien seeking admission to the Philippines for employment purposes, and any domestic or foreign employer who desires to engage an alien for employment in the Philippines shall obtain an employment permit from DOLE ".

The call was issued after the Department launched a probe on Baldwin, his AEP, and other employment issues involving the basketball coach and ADMU.

The Department held two clarificatory hearings on the case with Baldwin personally attending last June 29.

The DOLE said it is looking to issue a resolution on he case before the end of July. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)