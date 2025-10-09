DOLE reminds MSMEs to comply with workplace safety rules

BEING a micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) is not enough reason to disregard established occupational safety and health (OSH) standards.

This was the reminder of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) as firms considered as MSMEs are most commonly seen as non-compliant to OSH policies.

"May mga hindi nagko-comply. Siguro dahil nasa MSME category sila. Pero hindi katwiran yun e," said Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma in an interview.

(There are those who don’t comply. Maybe because they fall under the MSME category. But that’s not an excuse.)

He said the DOLE is aiming to have all businesses compliant to existing OSH standards.

"Lahat compliant sana. Ang aming target sana 100 percent talaga ang compliance," said Laguesma.

(Hopefully, everyone will comply. Our goal is really 100 percent compliance.)

He said the department wants all companies to voluntarily comply.

"There is always that shared responsibility. Kaya nga gusto namin voluntary compliance ng employers (that’s why we want employers to comply voluntarily)," Laguesma said.

However, the labor chief said they are also ready to crack the whip against erring employers.

"Kapag matigas ang ulo, napakiuspan na ng ilang beses pero wala lang, pasaway pa din, may parusa na yan," said Laguesma.

(If they’re hardheaded, already talked to several times but still don’t listen, then there will be penalties.)

Earlier in the week, a work stoppage order was issued by the DOLE-Central Visayas against a business process outsourcing (BPO) company in Cebu found with multiple OSH violations. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)