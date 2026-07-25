DOLE reminds NCR firms to implement new wage hike

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is reminding business establishments in the National Capital Region (NCR) to start implementing the new minimum wage rate for their workers beginning Saturday, July 25, 2026.

In a statement, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino said NCR firms must adopt Wage Order No. NCR-27, with the first tranche of P60 effective starting July 25.

"We continue to remind employers to follow the wage adjustment as non-compliance will result in penalties set by law," said Tolentino.

This means that the minimum pay of workers in Metro Manila in the non-agriculture sector will go up from P695 to P755.

On the other hand, NCR workers in the agriculture sector, service and retail shops with 15 or fewer employees, and manufacturing firms with fewer than 10 regular workers will see their floor wages go up from P658 to P718.

"Expected to benefit are over 1.1 million minimum wage workers in Metro Manila," said Tolentino.

Under Wage Order No. NCR-27, the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board - NCR granted an P85 minimum wage increase in Metro Manila that will be given in two tranches.

The second tranche of a P25 increase will take effect on January 20, 2027. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)