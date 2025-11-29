DOLE reminds private sector of pay rules for Bonifacio Day

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is reminding the private sector of the existing pay rules that will be in effect for the celebration of Bonifacio Day on November 30, 2025.

Based on Labor Advisory No. 13 - 2025, employers are reminded to observe the pay rules for November 30, which has been declared as a regular holiday.

For work done during the regular holiday, the employer shall pay a total of 200 percent of the employee's wage for that day for the first eight hours; and an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day for overtime work.

For work done during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee's rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the basic wage of 200 percent; and an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day for overtime work.

The DOLE also said that if the employee does not work, the employer shall pay 100 percent of the employee's wage for that day.

This is provided that the employee reports to work or is on leave of absence with pay on the day immediately preceding the regular holiday.

Proclamation No. 727 - 2024 listed Bonifacio Day as among the regular holidays for 2025. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)