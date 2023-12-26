DOLE: Report non-payment of 13th month pay

AS THE December 24 deadline has passed, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is now calling on employees to report the non-payment of their 13th month pay benefit.

In a television interview, Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez said they are encouraging those that did not get their mandatory benefits to report their employers.

"Employees may report to us if their employers did not or failed to provide their 13th month pay on or before the 24th of December," said Benavidez.

He said reporting may be done personally by visiting the regional or provincial offices within their areas of jurisdiction.

Benavidez said employees may also report such cases through the DOLE hotline 1349.

To note, Presidential Decree (PD) No. 851 requires all private sector employers to pay their employees a 13th-month pay.

The 13th month pay must be paid to all rank-and-file employees, regardless of their position, designation, or employment status, and irrespective of the method by which their wages are paid, provided that they have worked for at least one month during the calendar year.

PD No. 851 states that the 13th month pay of workers must be given no later than December 24 of every year.