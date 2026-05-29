DOLE reverts to 5-day workweek

AFTER more than two months, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced on Friday, May 29, 2026, its return to the five-day workweek arrangement.

In a statement, DOLE said Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino has issued a memorandum for the return to the standard workweek structure for all department bureaus, services, regional offices, and attached agencies effective June 1, 2026.

"The interim four-day compressed workweek arrangement is hereby revoked, and the standard five-day workweek structure is formally restored," said the DOLE.

It said the move is in order to allow the agency to fully fulfill its mandate to all workers.

"This is to fulfill the department's statutory mandate to the public," said DOLE.

Nevertheless, the DOLE said it intends to continue its efforts to reduce their electricity and fuel consumption.

"The department assures that it will continue to observe energy conservation measures even as it returns to the five-day setup," said DOLE.

Last March 2026, the Office of the President issued Memorandum Circular (MC) 114, which directs government agencies and instrumentalities to strictly adopt energy conservation protocols.

In compliance, DOLE shifted to having a compressed workweek, or the four-day workweek. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)