DOLE rolls out service caravan for kasambahays until end of January

IN A bid to reach out to as many kasambahays, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has rolled out a two-week caravan nationwide to offer government services.

In a statement, DOLE announced the holding of caravans for kasambahays from January 18 to 31 by all its field, provincial, and satellite offices.

"All government services aim to protect the rights of workers, including kasambahays," said Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez.

"The government is ready to provide a holistic service to different sectors, such as our kasambahays," he added.

DOLE said the project aims to bring various government services closer to the kasambahays.

Similarly, the agency said the activity seeks to educate them and their employers about their rights and responsibilities under the "Batas Kasambahay."

Based on the latest DOLE data, around 1 million of the 1.4 million kasambahays nationwide are without formal employment arrangements with their employers.

This, DOLE said, is despite an estimated 60 percent of kasambahays being aware of the “Batas Kasambahay,” which was passed last January 2013. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)