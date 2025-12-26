DOLE: Safety compliance non-negotiable for pyrotechnics industry

DAYS before the New Year revelry, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is reminding the pyrotechnics industry that compliance with occupational safety and health (OSH) standards is “non-negotiable.”

In a statement, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said establishments engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of pyrotechnics must strictly comply with OSH standards.

“The pyrotechnics industry is inherently hazardous. Thus, strict compliance with OSH standards is non-negotiable to protect workers’ lives and prevent accidents,” said Laguesma.

“Employers are directed to observe OSH standards to ensure safe and healthful workplaces,” he added.

For its part, the labor chief said DOLE field personnel have been instructed to coordinate with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), and local government units (LGUs) to monitor compliance and prevent pyrotechnics-related workplace accidents.

“We will intensify monitoring to ensure safety and accountability,” Laguesma said.

During the holiday season, the production and sale of pyrotechnics climb due to the Filipino tradition of lighting fireworks to welcome the New Year. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)