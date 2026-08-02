DOLE says wage reviews to continue in other regions

After the NCR wage board, expected to conduct their minimum wage rate reviews in the coming weeks are Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Central Visayas, as the anniversary dates of their last wage orders are set to be marked on October 2026.

Under Wage Order NCR-27, the RTWPB-NCR granted an P85 minimum wage increase in Metro Manila that will be given in two tranches, with the first tranche of P60 taking effect last July 25 while the second tranche of P25 increase will take effect on January 20, 2027.

Subsequently, petitioners Readycon Trading and Construction Corporation and R-11 Builders Inc. sought for a TRO from the Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC).

In response, the Pasig RTC Branch 152 issued a TRO against the implementation of their NCR wage order on late Thursday.

For its part, the Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (Sentro) said the latest development makes it more imperative to have a law granting pay increase nationwide as it is the "only durable solution" to addressing the needs of workers.

"Workers’ right to a living wage should never depend on court injunctions or employers’ legal maneuvering. It must be guaranteed by law," said Sentro.

“Now is the time for Congress to act. A legislated nationwide wage increase is the only durable solution," it added.

The labor group said the TRO issued by the Pasig City RTC is a clear proof that the regional wage board setting mechanism is unreliable.

“This case proves that our wage-setting system is broken. If there was ever a moment for Congress to pass a legislated wage increase, this is it,” said Sentro. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)