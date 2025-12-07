DOLE sets pay rules for Immaculate Conception holiday

WITH December 8 declared a special non-working holiday, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has released the pay rules for the celebration of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary.

Based on Labor Advisory No. 17-2025, the DOLE said that for work done during the special non-working day, employers shall pay employees an additional 30 percent of the basic wage for the first eight hours of work, and an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate for overtime work.

For work done during a special non-working day that also falls on the employee's rest day, employers shall pay an additional 50 percent of the basic wage for the first eight hours of work, and an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate for overtime work.

If the employee does not report for work, the “no work, no pay” principle shall apply.

“This is unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day,” the DOLE said.

Proclamation No. 727 declared December 8, 2025, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, as a special non-working day nationwide. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)