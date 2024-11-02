DOLE shells P30.8M for typhoon-hit workers in Bicol

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has released an initial amount of P30.83 million in assistance to workers displaced by Tropical Storm Kristine in the Bicol Region.

In a statement, the DOLE-Bicol reported that 7,249 workers displaced by the tropical storm in the region shall be provided with payment as part of benefits under the emergency employment program.

"We know that each of you is working hard for the welfare of your family. With this assistance from DOLE, we hope it will help to alleviate your financial needs and overcome the challenges caused by the recent typhoon,” said DOLE Bicol Regional Director Imelda Gatinao.

The beneficiaries are workers from the affected municipalities in Albay, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Sorsogon, and Catanduanes.

"This is part of the government’s intensified recovery efforts for provinces severely hit by Tropical Storm Kristine," said Gatinao.

Under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay Para sa Ating Displaced Workers (Tupad) program, worker-beneficiaries are provided temporary wage employment for 10 to 30 days of community work, particularly in times of disaster and calamities.

In Bicol, the worker-beneficiaries performed community development projects, including cleanup drives and relief goods repacking, and, in turn, received a salary of P395 per day.

In late October, "Kristine" barreled through the country with Bicol Region being the most affected area. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)