DOLE: Submit 13th month pay compliance report by January 15

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is reminding all private establishments to submit their 13th month pay compliance reports on or before January 15, 2026.

In a social media post, DOLE said all employers are mandated to submit their report on the mandatory 13th month pay benefits of their employees no later than January 15 next year.

"All employers are required to submit their compliance reports," said DOLE.

Under Labor Advisory No. 16 - 2025, the report must contain the name of establishment; address; principal product or business; total employment; and total number of workers benefitted.

The report must also include the amount granted per employee; total amount of benefits granted; and the name, position, and telephone number of the person giving information.

DOLE said the report may be submitted via the DOLE Establishment Report System (DERS) at https://reports.dole.gov.ph .

Presidential Decree No. 851 requires employers in the private sector to pay their rank-and-file employees 13th month pay. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)