DOLE thumbs down call to suspend NCR wage hike

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Tuesday, July 21, 2026, that nothing will hinder the implementation of Wage Order NCR-27 issued by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-National Capital Region (RTWPB-NCR).

In a brief statement, DOLE said it is determined to raise the standard of living and to provide protection for all Metro Manila workers by increasing the minimum wage rate.

"There is no delay, nor is there any postponement. The P85 daily wage increase for minimum wage workers in the NCR is definitely pushing through, effective this Saturday, July 25," said DOLE.

Earlier, the NCR wage board approved an P85 pay increase for minimum wage earners in Metro Manila to be given in two tranches, with the first tranche of P60 minimum wage increase to be implemented by July 25, while the second tranche of P25 will take effect on January 20, 2027.

On Monday, the Foundation for Economic Freedom (FEF) called on the government to suspend the implementation of the P85 daily minimum wage hike in Metro Manila pending a review, saying the MSMEs would bear the most brunt of the wage hike.

For its part, the Federation of Free Workers (FFW) questioned on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, the FEF for expressing opposition to the P85 minimum wage hike for Metro Manila.

In a statement, the FFW asked FEF why it is opposing the Wage Order NCR-27 of the RTWPB-NCR when no less than the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (Ecop) has accepted it.

"If the employers' organization itself acknowledges that the wage order can be implemented, why does the FEF take a stronger pro-employer stance than Ecop?" asked FFW.

Similarly, the labor group noted how the opposition of FEF on behalf of the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is unfounded since they can seek exemption.

"Exempted businesses cannot be used as a reason to deny millions of workers their right to receive fair wages," said FFW.

Meanwhile, the RTWPB-NCR has set a deadline to file application for wage hike exemption for eligible employers.

The NCR wage board said eligible enterprises in Metro Manila may file their applications only until September 22, 2026.

Qualified to seek exemptions are retail or service establishments regularly employing not more than 10 workers; and establishments adversely affected by natural calamities and/or human-induced disasters.

Interested applicants may check the list of documentary requirements by visiting the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) webpage (https://nwpc.dole.gov.ph/ncr/), and click the "Application for Exemption Form".

Applications should then be submitted to the RTWPB-NCR office at Trium Square in Sen. Gil J. Puyat Avenue, Pasay City; or via email (rbncr@nwpc.dole.gov.ph). (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)